No. 10 Arizona's Barnes reprimanded for comment on officials

Arizona, Oregon coaches bicker after game
The Pac-12 Conference has reprimanded Arizona women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes for public comments about officiating following a game against Oregon. AP photo.
Posted at 12:57 PM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 14:57:14-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Pac-12 Conference has reprimanded Arizona women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes for public comments about officiating following a game against Oregon.

Barnes was incensed following a testy 68-66 loss to the Ducks that included heated exchanges between her and Oregon coach Kelly Graves.

Barnes says the Wildcats got “homered” after Oregon shot 26 free throws and Arizona shot 10.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

