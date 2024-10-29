No. 10 Arizona defeats Point Loma, 113-64, in final preseason game

TUCSON, Arizona — Trey Townsend scored 18 points as six Wildcats scored in double figures at in a 113-64 win over Point Loma in the second of two preseason games at McKale Center.

The Sea Lions are the defending Division II PacWest Conference champions and recently defeated CSU-Northridge in an exhibition game.

"This was more of a preparation game," head coach Lloyd said, referring to last week's rout over Eastern New Mexico University. "Point Loma is a really good program. They've got a nice system and I'm glad we played against it because a high percentage of teams have elements of that system in what they do, so we needed to prepare against us."

The Wildcats open the season next Monday against Canisius at McKale Center.

