NFL-best Cardinals try to keep mojo vs. struggling Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals take their NFL-best 8-1 record into a home matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. AP photo.
Posted at 1:07 PM, Nov 11, 2021
The Arizona Cardinals take their NFL-best 8-1 record into a home matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

The Cardinals have lots of injuries but still managed to beat the 49ers last week without quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Arizona hopes both can return against Carolina. The Panthers have lost five of their past six games. P.J. Walker is expected to get his second career start at quarterback in place of the injured Sam Darnold. Carolina added former star quarterback Cam Newton on Thursday.

His status is uncertain for Sunday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

