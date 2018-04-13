NAU grad assistant named Marana football head coach

NAU grad assistant, Louis Ramirez, has been named the head coach for Marana Football. This comes after Kingman coach, Cam Wierson, pulled out after being offered the position.

Head coach Andy Litten left the Tigers to become an assistant at Hamilton High School. Litten had been with Marana since 2012.

Ramirez takes over a strong program that is bringing back quarterback, Trenton Bourget, as a senior. The Tigers went 9-3 last season, and won their first playoff game in 15 years. So, the decision for Litten to leave comes as a bit of a shock.

Ramirez is just 25 years old. He had previous assistant coaching jobs at Tempe Marcos de Niza and Gilbert Mesquite. He was running backs coach at Truman State for two years.