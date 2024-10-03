13th visit to Tucson for Mexican Baseball Fiesta starts Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Mexican Baseball Fiesta is coming to Tucson, which starts on Thursday, October 3 and will continue until Sunday, October 6.

This is the 13th year the event has come to Tucson.

The fiesta features games between teams from the Liga Arco Mexicana del Pacifico (Mexican Winter Baseball League) in their version of MLB's Spring Training.

Other events such as concerts, dance performances, and food festivals will be occurring during the fiesta.

Ticket prices for box seats are $25 and general admission tickets are $20. Tickets for children age 6-16 and seniors are $10.

The Arizona Wildcats baseball team has played in the fiesta each of the last four years. This year’s Wildcats game will be against Hermosillo in the second game of the doubleheader on Thursday.

The Wildcats seem to begin making this a tradition in the preseason. This will be the fifth year the team has been in the fiesta.

