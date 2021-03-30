Menu

McDonald powers Arizona past Indiana and into Final Four

Morry Gash/AP
The Arizona team poses for a picture after an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana in the Elite Eight round of the Women's NCAA tournament Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Arizona won 66-53 to advance to the Final Four. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 10:44 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 01:44:43-04

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Aari McDonald scored 33 points and No. 3 seed Arizona beat fourth-seeded Indiana 66-53 to earn its first trip to the Final Four of the women's NCAA Tournament.

McDonald did everything for the Wildcats, from slashing drives to a banked-in 3-pointer.

She briefly left the game with a twisted ankle with 2:35 left, but limped back on and scored six more points.

Arizona advanced to Friday's national semifinal against top-seeded UConn.

Mackenzie Holmes scored 20 points for Indiana, which was playing its first Elite Eight game.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

