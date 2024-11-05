Watch Now
Love scores 17 as No. 10 Arizona opens season with 93-64 win over Canisius

TUCSON, Arizona — Caleb Love had 17 points and six assists, Jaden Bradley added 15 points and No. 10 Arizona opened coach Tommy Lloyd’s fourth season with a 93-64 win over Canisius on Monday night.

Arizona jumped on the Golden Griffins from the start, scoring the first 13 points during an opening 20-2 run on its way to a 52-30 halftime lead. The Wildcats never let the lead get under 18 after that early burst to win their 18th straight home opener.

Arizona dominated inside, outscoring Canisius 48-12 in the paint while grabbing 18 more rebounds. KJ Lewis added 14 points for the Wildcats, who had 20 assists and nine turnovers — five before the starters came out.

The Golden Griffins needed four minutes to score their first points and had trouble with Arizona’s size all night, but still shot a respectable 43% from the floor in one of college basketball’s toughest road environments.

Paul McMillan IV led Canisius with 20 points.

