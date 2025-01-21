Love, Arizona Wildcats to visit Avery, Oklahoma State Cowboys

Arizona and Oklahoma State will square off in a matchup of Big 12 opponents. The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season. Oklahoma State is 2-4 against the Big 12, and Arizona is 5-2 against conference opponents.

WATCH THE HUDDLE LIVE AT 3PM: Jason Barr and Pat Parris break down Arizona's win over Baylor, and loss at Texas Tech:

The Cowboys have gone 7-1 in home games. Oklahoma State ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Abou Ousmane averaging 2.1.

The Wildcats have gone 5-2 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona averages 82.4 points and has outscored opponents by 13.7 points per game.

Oklahoma State averages 74.0 points, 5.3 more per game than the 68.7 Arizona gives up. Arizona averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Oklahoma State gives up.

The Cowboys and Wildcats meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

Ousmane is averaging 12.7 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Cowboys. Tobe Awaka is averaging 7.6 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Wildcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

