Lorenzo Romar named head coach at Pepperdine

TUCSON, Ariz. - Associate basketball head coach, Lorenzo Romar, has been named the new head coach for Pepperdine basketball. It's a return to the Waves for Romar, where he started his head coaching career from 1996-97.

We are excited to announce Lorenzo Romar as the new head coach of @PeppBasketball! 🏀🌊 @CoachRomar will return to Pepperdine at the conclusion of @UofA's season. He previously coached the Waves from 1996-1999. Learn more about his remarkable career: https://t.co/AWq5nBFD7e pic.twitter.com/fFKPk4bbaG — Pepperdine University (@pepperdine) March 12, 2018

Romar started as an assistant at UCLA, where he was part of the National Championship Bruins team in 1995. His stop in Tucson was temporary, after being let go from Washington after 15 seasons as head coach for the Huskies. "We're elated for Lorenzo", Sean Miller said at a press conference Monday afternoon. "We didn't know how long he would be here for. Clearly, if he had an opportunity as good as Pepperdine, it's something that he asked to take. We're excited for him, he's done an excellent job in the year that he's been with us and he's really helped guide the ship. We're going to miss him, but our season's not over yet and I think he knows that as well so we're looking forward to the NCAA tournament."

Romar coached in Miller's absence at Oregon on February 24th, a day after ESPN released a report alleging Miller discussed a 6-figure payment to retain Deandre Ayton. The Wildcats lost that game, 98-93.

Romar will no doubt have success as a strong recruiter, bringing talent to one of the nation's most beautiful campuses.