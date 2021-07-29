Local Olympian returns home with bronze medal

TUCSON, Arizona — It was an emotional homecoming for Canadian Olympian and Tucson native Kelsey Harshman.

Harshman returned from Tokyo on Wednesday night after helping Team Canada win a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics. She had an RBI in a win over Mexico which earned Canada its first ever medal in the sport of softball.

"It's really been a four or five year journey so to get out there and make history and to play some really good softball was just the cherry on top of everything," said Harshman.

Harshman's is a duel citizen as her mother is from Vancouver, allowing her to compete for Canada. She played for the University of Wisconsin following her high school career with the Sabino Sabercats.