Local fan gear shop gets boost with success of UA basketball teams

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rows of red and blue gear fill every inch of the Arizona Wildcats Store in the Tucson Mall.

"Our store has become a big family store. That's the vibe that we want. Anyone can come in here and anyone can have anything," said Arizona Wildcats Store Owner, Oscar Vidal-Bojorquez.

Vidal-Bojorquez has been working around the clock to keep his store stocked. Fans are excited to represent University of Arizona's men's and women's basketball teams as they advance in the NCAA Tournament.

"We watch every game. We have for 20 years. We've had some really good teams, but this is one of the best," said Wildcat basketball fan, Jason Stumm.

As business gets a boost, the store is already planning ahead for potential wins.

"We're going to be able get Sweet 16, Elite 8, Final 4. I want to load up my store with championship clothes. That's what I want," said Vidal-Bojorquez.

As the last local, family-owned Wildcat fan store in Tucson, Vidal-Bojorquez wants to continue building UA spirit.

"I want everybody in Tucson to know that we do this, not just for us, but for them, as well. We want them to know that we feel the same love and compassion as they do," said Vidal-Bojorquez.

Vidal-Bojorquez said the store is a place where Wildcat fans are sure to feel at home.

"We're just really excited. We think they can go all the way," said Stumm.

