Linebacker Markus Golden returns to Cardinals on 2-year deal

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have re-signed linebacker Markus Golden to a two-year deal. The team on Monday did not disclose financial terms.

The 30-year-old Golden has spent most of his career with the Cardinals after being selected by them in the second round of the 2015 draft. He played with Arizona from 2015-18 before signing with the New York Giants and was then traded back to the Cardinals midway through the 2020 season.

Golden returns to a defense that recently signed three-time NFL defensive player of the year J.J. Watt.

