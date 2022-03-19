Watch
Koloko, Arizona overpower Wright State in NCAA 1st round

Associated Press
Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) shoots against Wright State during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 18, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Posted at 8:29 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 23:29:28-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Christian Koloko scored 17 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and keyed a second-half surge for top-seeded Arizona, which beat No. 16 Wright State 87-70 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Bennedict Mathurin scored 18 points and Dalen Terry had 16 for the Wildcats as they improved to 32-3.

They were cheered on by thousands of red-clad fans who made the drive from Tucson.

Arizona won its seventh straight game and earned its first NCAA Tournament win since beating Saint Mary’s in the second round in 2017.

Arizona next faces the Seton Hall-TCU winner.

Grant Basile scored 21 points for Wright State.

