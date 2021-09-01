Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Kingsbury-Murray duo under pressure to get Cards to playoffs

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mark LoMoglio/AP
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Kliff Kingsbury supports players in protests, kneeling during national anthem
Posted at 10:07 AM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 13:11:41-04

The Arizona Cardinals have added a handful of veterans in an effort to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

The Cardinals picked up defensive end J.J. Watt, receiver A.J. Green and center Rodney Hudson in hopes to push ahead in the NFC West, which has been one of league's top divisions.

The Cardinals' offense is still built around third-year quarterback Kyler Murray, who has mostly delivered as one of the NFL's best young quarterbacks since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2019.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.

Now more than ever, children need books in their homes.