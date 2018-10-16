Khalil Tate out for game against UCLA

TUCSON, Ariz. - Arizona Wildcats starting quarterback Khalil Tate will sit out the team's upcoming game against UCLA due to injury, ESPN reports.

Tate has been dealing with an ankle injury since the team played Houston on Sept. 8.

Head coach Kevin Sumlin spoke to ESPN about the decision. "Going through the week, he felt pretty good," Sumlin said Monday. "But we can't keep going with this thing getting tweaked, and two series [later] he's out of the game."

The team says sophomore Rhett Rodriguez, the son of former head coach Rich Rodriguez will make his first career start.

Rodriguez, who played for Catalina Foothills High School, will be the first Tucson area quarterback to start for Arizona since Billy Pricket (Rincon) in 1991.

Kickoff time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2.