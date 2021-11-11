Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Kaminsky has career night, scores 31 points in Suns' victory

Frank Kaminsky scored a career-high 31 points, Chris Paul added 21 and the Phoenix Suns won their sixth game in a row by beating the Portland Trail Blazers 119-109 on Wednesday night. AP photo.
Posted at 6:33 AM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 08:33:31-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Frank Kaminsky scored a career-high 31 points, Chris Paul added 21 and the Phoenix Suns won their sixth game in a row by beating the Portland Trail Blazers 119-109 on Wednesday night.

The 7-foot Kaminsky contined a stellar stretch of play, making up for the recent absence of injured starter Deandre Ayton. He’s scored at least 10 points in four of the past five games and was at his best on Wednesday, making 12 of 18 shots and grabbing seven rebounds. Damian Lillard led Portland with 28 points.

The Trail Blazers have lost five of seven.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!