'It was an honor': Sean Miller releases statement after leaving UArizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the first time since news broke of Sean Miller's departure from the University of Arizona, the former Wildcats head coach is speaking out.

The University of Arizona released a statement from Miller Thursday afternoon, where he wished the team well in the future and reflected on his time in Tucson.

"It was an honor to be the head basketball coach at the University of Arizona," the statement begins. "Over the last twelve years, Tucson, Arizona became our home. It's where our three sons grew up and attended the University of Arizona. It's also the place that we made friendships that will last a lifetime."

"I admire and respect every player that I have coached," the statement contiued.

Read the full statement in the tweet from Arizona Basketball below.