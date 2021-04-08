Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

'It was an honor': Sean Miller releases statement after leaving UArizona

items.[0].image.alt
KGUN 9
Sean Miller
Sean Miller
Posted at 2:54 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 17:59:17-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the first time since news broke of Sean Miller's departure from the University of Arizona, the former Wildcats head coach is speaking out.

The University of Arizona released a statement from Miller Thursday afternoon, where he wished the team well in the future and reflected on his time in Tucson.

"It was an honor to be the head basketball coach at the University of Arizona," the statement begins. "Over the last twelve years, Tucson, Arizona became our home. It's where our three sons grew up and attended the University of Arizona. It's also the place that we made friendships that will last a lifetime."

"I admire and respect every player that I have coached," the statement contiued.

Read the full statement in the tweet from Arizona Basketball below.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.