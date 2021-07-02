TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — They can put the ball in the hoop, now student athletes can start putting money in the bank and the University of Arizona is ready to give them an assist.

UArizona announced it's launching a new program to help student-athletes with this process.

It's called "Arizona Edge" and the university said it will teach student-athletes how to negotiate deals and be aware of intellectual property laws, among other topics on the issue.

"I think it's a great thing, I mean there's a lot of unknowns, but a hundred percent supportive and like I said, I think Tucson and the University of Arizona are going to be very well positioned in that market," Wildcat basketball head coach, Tommy Lloyd, said.

Wildcats latest recruit, guard Justin Kier, who came to Arizona by way of Georgia, took to social media to announce his intent to get into the market, though he reiterated basketball remains top priority.

"Not only with that brand stuff, it's about what we're going to do here on the court."

He said he hopes to build business alongside relationships.

"Hopefully build some bonds and build some contacts that I'll have for the rest of my life."

Foreign athletes like Wildcats guard, Kerr Kriisa, from Estonia, are not eligible to build a brand because of their VISA status in the U.S.

"I mean it is what it is. I guess I'll just have to see how my teammates get rich."

Wildcats center Christian Koloko, who was born in Cameroon, said it's a tough place to be.

"It is frustrating but at the same time it's like we can't really do anything right now and we just have to do with what we got."