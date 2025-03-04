HUDDLE PREVIEW: Wildcats host Sun Devils at McKale Tuesday

Arizona State visits No. 24 Arizona after Joson Sanon scored 28 points in Arizona State's 99-73 loss to the Utah Utes.

The Wildcats are 12-3 in home games. Arizona leads the Big 12 with 81.1 points and is shooting 46.6%.

The Sun Devils have gone 4-14 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona State ranks fourth in the Big 12 shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

Arizona's average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Arizona State gives up. Arizona State averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Arizona allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is averaging 16.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Wildcats. Jaden Bradley is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jayden Quaintance is averaging 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Sun Devils. Alston Mason is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Sun Devils: 2-8, averaging 74.6 points, 26.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

