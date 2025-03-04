Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

HUDDLE PREVIEW: Wildcats host Sun Devils at McKale Tuesday

Watch Jason Barr and Pat Parris LIVE on the Huddle at 3 p.m.
Iowa St Arizona Basketball
Rick Scuteri/AP
FILE PHOTO: Arizona guard Caleb Love (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Iowa St Arizona Basketball
Posted
and last updated

Arizona State visits No. 24 Arizona after Joson Sanon scored 28 points in Arizona State's 99-73 loss to the Utah Utes.

JASON BARR AND PAT PARRIS PREVIEW THE GAME ON THE HUDDLE LIVE AT 3PM. WATCH HERE:

The Wildcats are 12-3 in home games. Arizona leads the Big 12 with 81.1 points and is shooting 46.6%.

The Sun Devils have gone 4-14 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona State ranks fourth in the Big 12 shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

Arizona's average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Arizona State gives up. Arizona State averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Arizona allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is averaging 16.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Wildcats. Jaden Bradley is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jayden Quaintance is averaging 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Sun Devils. Alston Mason is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Sun Devils: 2-8, averaging 74.6 points, 26.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360 web banner NO X.jpg

WATCH THE HUDDLE

Find the stories in your neighborhood