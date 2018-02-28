Golf greats and celebrities tee off at Cologuard Classic tournament

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Cologuard Classic teed off at the Omni Tucson National Resort on Wednesday. The event supports athletic programs for kids and teens right here in Southern Arizona while also supporting colon cancer awareness and screening.

Golf greats including John Daly, Vijay Singh, and defending Cologuard Classic champ Tom Lehman.

Celebrities came to play too including two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Newly elected baseball hall of famer Trevor Hoffman is playing in a foursome with UA head football coach Kevin Sumlin, University President Robert Robbins and Athletic Director Dave Heeke.

The pro-am competition begins Wednesday at 8 a.m., but the competitive rounds start Friday. 78 PGA tour champions are playing for the $1.7 million purse with a first-place prize of $255,000.

You can still get tickets to watch champion golfers like Hale Irwin, Steve Stricker, Bernhard Longher, and Jerry Kelly.

Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., PGA Tour champions players and colon cancer survivors rang the Nasdaq opening bell from Omni Tucson National Resort in support of colon cancer awareness month.