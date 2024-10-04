Former Wildcat Terry Francona hired by Reds, per MLB.com

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cincinnati Reds are hiring Terry Francona as their manager, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

The former Arizona Wildcat announced his retirement in 2023 after 11 seasons with the Cleveland franchise. He was a two-time World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox in 2004 and 2007.

Francona and the Wildcats won the 1980 College World Series where he was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player. Francona also won the 1980 Golden Spikes Award, given to the best amateur baseball player in the United States.

In 2017, Francona committed $1 million to the Arizona baseball program.

The Reds are led by young stars including Elly De La Cruz and Christian Encarnacion-Strand.