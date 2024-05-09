Watch Now
Former tennis pro Carling Bassett-Seguso shares love of pickleball with Tucson Community

The former #8 ranked women's world professional tennis player will be taking part in this week's International Pickleball Championship at Udall Park
Carling Bassett-Seguso sat down with Jason Barr and Pat Parris during KGUN 9's weekly Huddle to talk about the upcoming Tucson International Pickleball Championships. The games begin Wednesday, May 8.
Posted at 1:04 PM, May 09, 2024
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson International Pickleball Championships are underway this week on Tucson's Eastside, as the Udall Pickleball Courts host a week-long tournament for a variety of ages and skill levels.

Making an appearance at this week's festivities is Carling Bassett-Seguso, a former top-ranked tennis pro on the world stage, who is now sharing her love of pickleball.

"What I love about this sport is it's so much about community and recreation, and it's just getting everybody out," Bassett-Seguso told KGUN 9's Jason Barr and Pat Parris this week.

"For me, it's about the beauty of seeing this sport unite people, moreso that even just playing it...I don't even call it a sport anymore, I call it a lifestyle."

Bassett-Seguso, making her first trip to Tucson for this event, will be making a series of appearances, including leading both a Pickleball and Tennis Clinic:

  • Pickleball Clinic
    • Thursday, May 9 | 7 - 8 p.m.
    • Udall Park Pickleball Courts, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road
  • Tennis Clinic
    • Friday, May 10 | 6 - 7 p.m.
    • Ft. Lowell Tennis Center, 5679 E. Glenn St.

Tickets to both clinics are available online here.

Registration is closed for players in the Tucson International Pickleball Championships, but interested spectators can check out the full tournament schedule at the event website.

Watch Jason Barr and Pat Parris talk pickleball, tennis and more with Carling Bassett-Seguso in the video player above. See this week's full episode below:

KGUN 9's Jason Barr will have more from the Tucson International Pickleball Championships this Friday.

