Former Arizona Quarterback Nick Foles selected for Arizona Sports Hall of Fame

TUCSON, Ariz — The University of Arizona's Athletic Department announced three of its newest members of the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame. Nick Foles, Kevin Cordes and Ben Diggins are the newest members.

Foles is the school's current leader in passing yards and was the Super Bowl MVP in 2017, when he was with the Philadelphia Eagles. He played for the Wildcats from 2009 to 2011 and was drafted by the Eagles in the third round of the 2012 draft.

Cordes is an Olympic gold medalist, was a 2-time NCAA Swimmer of the Year and an 8-time NCAA Champion.

As a pitcher and designated hitter with the Wildcats in 2000, Diggins was a first team All-America selection by Baseball Weekly and a Smith Award semi-finalist. As a pitcher, he went 10-4 with a 3.83 ERA and had 127 strikeouts in 112.2 innings pitched. As the UA's starting designated hitter, he batted .336 and had nine home runs and 34 RBI.

The ceremony will be in November.

----

