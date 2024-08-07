Watch Now
Former Arizona basketball player Lauri Markkanen becomes highest-paid NBA player in Wildcat history

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN — Former Arizona Wildcat and Utah Jazz All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen has signed a five-year, $238 million contract extension, according to his agent and ESPN.

Markkanen averaged more than 15 points and seven rebounds per game for Arizona in his only season in Tucson, earning third-team All-American and first-team All-Pac-12. The Finnish star was selected seventh overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves and traded to the Chicago Bulls that same night in 2017.

Markkanen spent five seasons in Chicago before beiing traded to Cleveland. In his only season as a Cavalier he put up career highs in defensive metrics before being involved a trade to the Utah Jazz for Donovan Mitchell.

In 2023 Markkanen was an All-Star and named the NBA Most Improved Player.

Now Markkanen becomes the highest-paid Wildcat in NBA history.

