Five ex-Wildcats on basketball World Cup rosters

Former UA star Steve Kerr to coach U.S.; current UA assistant Fois to assist Italy
Posted at 3:21 PM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 18:21:52-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona basketball program will be well represented at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, which gets underway Aug. 25 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

The former Wildcats competing are Josh Green (Australia), Lauri Markkanen (Finland), Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (Jordan), Dusan Ristic (Serbia) and Emmanuel Akot (South Sudan).

Former UA standout Steve Kerr will serve as the head coach for the United States and current Arizona assistant coach Riccardo Fois will be an assistant coach with Italy.

The tournament begins with each team playing the three other teams in their group between Aug. 25-30. Then the second round and classification stage takes place from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3. The final will be played from Sept. 10 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila.

All games are scheduled to be streamed live on ESPN+ and Courtside1891.

