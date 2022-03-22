Fans to follow UA men's basketball team to San Antonio

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With just a few days until the next game for the University of Arizona men's basketball team, Wildcat fans are already making plans to travel to San Antonio.

"We took over San Diego and I expect our fans, alumni and supporters to take over San Antonio," said University of Arizona Foundation President and CEO, John Paul Roczniak.

The UA Alumni and Development Program is rallying a big group of fans to cheer on the team. They are hosting a tailgate on Thursday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Smoke BBQ & Sky Bar.

"It's going to be a great party. We're going to have barbecue, prizes and raffles. The band is going to be there. The cheer team is going to be there. President Robbins and our athletic director will be there," said Roczniak.

A last minute trip isn't always cheap. A quick Google search prices the cheapest one-way flight, from Tucson to San Antonio, the day before the game, around $800.

Some fans are opting to make the 12 hour road trip.

"We're seeing our fans carpooling. I'm certain there are people renting vans and buses," said Roczniak.

Roczniak said it's all in the spirit of cheering on the team, all the way to the championship.

"For our graduates, our alumni of the university, this brings back special memories. They were here on campus, our teams, activities, sporting events. When they see our teams doing well, they want to be a part of it," said Roczniak.

---

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

