"Every day is like opening day" for Catalina Baseball

TUCSON, Ariz. - It's opening day in Major League Baseball. A national holiday for many. But if you can't make it to your team’s game, the place to be was right here in Tucson. With the number 1 and 2 teams facing off in the 3A division for high school baseball.

“We're off to a good start. We're 19-0. But if you ask the kids, we're 0-0,” said Catalina High School head coach, Shane Folsom. The best start in program history, Thursday was a meaningful matchup in the Old Pueblo against 14-2 Sabino, for even the most dedicated MLB fans.

“I was at the D-Backs opening game in 1998, when they started. And several times since then. But I had to be here today,” said Ron Altherr who is the grandfather of one of Sabino’s baseball players, Morgan.

“Something we like to say before each game is every day is Opening Day. Every game we're 0-0. It's our first game of the season. And we've got to treat it like that. We've got to treat it like this game is everything, said Catalina centerfielder Jonah Lauten.

And though, the Trojans suffered their first loss of the season, losing 4-1, so will plenty of other Major League teams too. With a championship still in reach.