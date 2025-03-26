Watch Now
ESPN Analyst: What Arizona needs to do well to beat Duke

Arizona men's basketball takes ton top seed Duke in the NCAA East Regional semifinal on Thursday at the Prudential Center in Newark.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona men's basketball takes ton top seed Duke in the NCAA East Regional semifinal on Thursday at the Prudential Center in Newark.

The game is a rematch of Duke's 69-55 victory at McKale Center earlier this season in which Cooper Flagg scored 24 points for the Blue Devils.

Three years ago, Wildcat guard Love starred for North Carolina in a Final Four victory over the Blue Devils. It turned out to be the last game for Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski before retirement.

KGUN-TV's Jason Barr and ESPN College Basketball analyst Corey Williams, a former Wildcat talk about the matchup.

