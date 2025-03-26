ESPN Analyst: What Arizona needs to do well to beat Duke

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona men's basketball takes ton top seed Duke in the NCAA East Regional semifinal on Thursday at the Prudential Center in Newark.

The game is a rematch of Duke's 69-55 victory at McKale Center earlier this season in which Cooper Flagg scored 24 points for the Blue Devils.

Three years ago, Wildcat guard Love starred for North Carolina in a Final Four victory over the Blue Devils. It turned out to be the last game for Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski before retirement.

KGUN-TV's Jason Barr and ESPN College Basketball analyst Corey Williams, a former Wildcat talk about the matchup.