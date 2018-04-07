Devonaire Doutrive commits to Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. - 4-star recruit, Devonaire Doutrive, out of Southern California has officially committed to Arizona for the 2018-19 season, according to reports from 24/7 sports. He is the first recruit for Arizona's class next year. The Cats had previously lost 3, due to the fallout from the FBI investigation.

Devonaire Doutrive just verbally committed to Arizona, his stepfather tells 247Sports | Story: https://t.co/o5ULiDpYl9 pic.twitter.com/pQ8MEECnD0 — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) April 7, 2018

Doutrive also had offers from Georgetown, UNLV and Arizona State. He led Birmingham High School to the CIF SoCal Division II Regional Final where his team lost to Crossroads, which Shareef O'Neal played for. O'Neal, the son of Shaq, decomitted from the U of A after the reports alleging Sean Miller discussed on a wiretap a 6-figure payment to retain Deandre Ayton. O'Neal has since committed to UCLA.

Doutrive will join Emmanuel Akot, Brandon Randolph, Ira Lee and Alex Barcello and Dylan Smith, who are all set to return to Arizona next season.