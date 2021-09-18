Desert Diamond Casino Tucson opens expanded gaming area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Desert Diamond Casinos and Entertainment announced a new expansion if efforts of rolling out new gaming opportunities in Tucson.

Tohono O’odham Nation leaders held a grand opening for the new expanded Monsoon Room at the Desert Diamond Casino Tucson on Nogales Highway.

The Monsoon Room gaming area includes more than 140 slot machines with some brand new games in the state, as well as six table games.

“We’re thrilled to welcome guests to a new gaming experience at the Monsoon Room! Stay tuned for more to come as we continue to expand the opportunities for excitement that you’ll only find at Desert Diamond Casinos," Treena Parvello, Director of Government and Public Relations for the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise, said in a statement.

The Monsoon Room is open daily from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 a.m.

