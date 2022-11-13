de Laura leads Arizona to road upset over No. 9 UCLA 34-28

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Jayden de Laura accounted for three touchdowns and had his fifth 300-yard passing game of the season as Arizona upset ninth-ranked UCLA 34-28 Saturday night, snapping an eight-game road losing streak against ranked teams.

Michael Wiley ran for 97 yards and scored two touchdowns while Jacob Cowing caught nine passes for 118 yards.

Zach Charbonnet rushed for 181 yards and three touchdowns for the Bruins, whose chances of making the Pac-12 title game took a big hit.

