D-backs prospect won't begin season in minors after arrest

Posted at 10:27 AM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 13:27:34-04

PHOENIX (AP) — One of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ top prospects won’t begin this season in the minor leagues, more than one year after he was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer in Arizona.

According to his agent, 20-year-old Kristian Robinson is in his native country of Bahamas and working through visa issues. Robinson was arrested on April 5, 2020, just a few weeks after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the world, including professional baseball.

The outfielder says in a statement that he was struggling with mental health issues.

