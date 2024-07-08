D-backs' Christian Walker among best current MLB players to never make All-Star game

PHOENIX (AP) — Christian Walker is a two-time Gold Glove winner, helped lead his team to the World Series last season, has hit at least 33 home runs in each of the past two years and is currently on pace for about 40 homers this season.

But the 33-year-old slugger still hasn't been selected to an All-Star team. The trend continued on Sunday when Major League Baseball announced the NL and AL teams for the July 16 game in Arlington, Texas.

“It stings a little bit, but it is what it is," Walker told reporters after Sunday's win over the Padres. “Those guys deserve it. Nothing but credit to them.”

Later he added: “To be honest, I got the support and the respect of my teammates and my peers and my coaches, and nothing else really matters.”

Walker — who is batting .268 with 22 homers and 64 RBIs this season — is far from the only All-Star snub this season, but he's among the best current players who has never made it. Other notable omissions from this year's group include Baltimore's Ryan Mountcastle, Jordan Westburg and Anthony Santander, Philadelphia's Aaron Nola, San Diego's Manny Machado and New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil.

A few of those players — including Walker — could still find their way to Arlington for the mid-summer showdown.

A handful of current All-Stars, like Mookie Betts and Fernando Tatis Jr., will likely miss the game because of injuries. That means MLB will select replacements in the coming days.