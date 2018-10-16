Crews cover Snowbowl slopes with fake flakes

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Snowbowl staff are spraying the slopes with fake snow this week.

Remants from tropical storm Sergio has already left about two inches of snow in the area, but the extra layer will help cushion skiers when Snowbowl opens Nov. 16.

"Crews are focusing their efforts on bowl-side trails, including Log Jam, Wild Turkey, and Round Up, accessed by the Grand Canyon Express high-speed, six-person lift," Snowbowl spokeswoman Kim Dyer said.

Arizona Snowbowl receives natural snowfall thanks to its elevation, but the lower latitude of Arizona, along with the lack of humidity in the Southwest, means that snowmaking is necessary to guarantee a consistent season and product.

The park gets about 21 feet of snow a year.