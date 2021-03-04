Court rules UArizona must reveal allegations in infractions case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Maricopa County court has ruled the University of Arizona must reveal what's in the notice of allegations from the NCAA last year.

The university confirmed it had received the notice of allegations in October. The NCAA had been investigating the University of Arizona since 2017, when then-assistant basketball coach Book Richardson was arrested on federal bribery charges.

Richardson was arrested with four other coaches in the NCAA, and eventually admitted to accepting $20,000 in bribes in order to coax players to sign with aspiring agent Christian Dawkins.

The notice of allegations from the NCAA may include new information about the scandal, including whether head coach Sean Miller or others were involved.

Several media organizations requested the notice of allegations, but the university refused. ESPN decided to take the Arizona Board of Regents to court, arguing the school was obligated to provide the notice under public records laws. The university argued releasing the allegations would corrupt its investigation. On Wednesday, a judge in Maricopa County released a ruling siding with ESPN.

In the ruling, the judge said releasing the allegations after a forecasted four-to-six-month investigation was not reasonable. The judge ordered the university to release the allegations "promptly" in response to a public records request.