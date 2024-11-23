Watch Now
Cooper Flagg scores 24 points as Wildcats drop first big home game to No. 12 Duke 69-55

Darryl Webb/AP
Duke guard Cooper Flagg (2) is double-teamed by Arizona guard KJ Lewis (5) and Motiejus Krivas (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cooper Flagg scored 24 points, Kon Knueppel added 13 and the pair of freshmen led No. 12 Duke past No. 17 Arizona 69-55 on Friday night.

Flagg drove the lane and threw down a one-handed jam in traffic to give the Blue Devils a 46-33 lead with 12:27 left. The preseason All-America pick shot 10 of 22 from the field and added six rebounds and three assists.

Duke (4-1) never trailed in the second half.

Arizona (2-2), which has lost two straight, cut the margin to 54-48 on Jaden Bradley's layup with 5:40 left but couldn't get closer. Bradley led the team with 18 points, while KJ Lewis added 12.

Duke led 34-27 and had a 22-14 rebounding advantage at halftime, closing on a 6-0 run.

Takeaways

Duke: The Blue Devils handled their first true road game with poise despite having three freshmen in the starting lineup. The physical performance against a team with a pair of 7-footers bodes well for the future.

Arizona: The Wildcats were bothered by Duke's size, strength and athleticism, losing lots of 50-50 battles for loose balls and offensive rebounds.

Key moment

Knueppel grabbed his own offensive rebound, dribbled out to the perimeter and then hit a 3-pointer to give the Blue Devils a 42-31 lead with 15:33 left. It was Duke's first double-digit lead of the night.

Key stat

Arizona's Caleb Love — a preseason All-America selection along with Flagg — finished with just eight points on 3-of-13 shooting. Love averaged nearly 17 points per game in eight previous games against the Blue Devils, dating back to his time at North Carolina.

Up next

Duke plays No. 1 Kansas on Tuesday in Las Vegas, and Arizona plays Davidson on Wednesday in the Bahamas.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

