Cienega's Joiner officially commits UofA

TUCSON, Ariz. - Jamayre Joiner officially committed to the University of Arizona today. After receiving enticing offers from Nebraska, UCF, and a scheduled visit to Alabama, Joiner made it official in Tucson, signing in town at Culinary Dropout.

Joiner said he chose the location when he was on a visit with ASU. They took him to the location in Phoenix, and he appreciated the fun and laid back vibe it provided. Surrounded by family, friends and his forme Cienega football coach, Joiner put pen to paper after comitting, de-comitting, and then finally making it official.

Joiner also said he stayed with Arizona because they stayed with him through the lowest point in his life. And it no doubt played a factor in his decision when prized head coach Kevin Sumlin agreed to become the head football coach at Arizona. Joiner said he speaks with Sumlin every day.

The addition of Joiner helps a thin quarterback class at Arizona for the 2018 season...incumbent Khalil Tate will be the obvious favorite to win the starting job, and they also have K'Hari Lane on the roster. But that's where the certainty ends. The future of Brandon Dawkins, who lost the starting job after he suffered an injury in the Colorado game, remains unclear: would he stay in a backup role? Or transfer with his final year of eligibility. There's also uncertainty surrounding Rhett Rodriguez. The son of fired head coach Rich, it's unclear if he will stay with the program, or leave now that his father is no longer the head coach.

In addition to Joiner, the Wildcats signed 3-star recruit, Kevin Doyle, out of Pennsylvania. Doyle was once a University of Michigan commit, but he flipped his decision to join the Wildcats.

In total, Arizona signed 4 players today, making their 2018 total at 20 new players. “This is a very balanced class with talented players on both sides of the ball,” Sumlin said. “The majority of our players signed in December, but we are excited about today’s additions to what is a group of young men that we are excited about. Our entire staff is looking forward to getting this group to campus and becoming a part of our program and our community.”