Cards new WR A.J. Green ready to win, says 'legs feel young'

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — A.J. Green says his “legs feel young” as he gets ready for a new phase in his career with the Arizona Cardinals.

The seven-time Pro Bowl receiver signed a one-year deal worth about $8 million on Wednesday. He was usually the focal point of the Cincinnati offense during his previous nine seasons with the Bengals.

In Arizona, he'll be just one of the guys along with All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins and young quarterback Kyler Murray. The Cardinals have made it clear they're trying to win a lot of games in 2021. They've also added three-time Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt.

