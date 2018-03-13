Cardinals release Adrian Peterson

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Arizona Cardinals have officially released Adrian Peterson today, in a move that wasn't unexpected. Peterson was due $1.05 million in salary in 2018, plus a $750,000 roster bonus this week and per game roster bonuses of up to $1.65M.

David Johnson will be returning from a broken wrist, and will take over the main running back role. The move will clear a little more cap space when free agency begins on Wednesday. Peterson, who turns 33 in March, finished the season on injured reserve, missing the final five games of the year with a scary neck injury suffered against Jacksonville. He played in six games for the Cardinals after arriving in a trade with the Saints on Oct. 10, gaining 448 yards on 129 carries with two touchdowns.

The Cardinals are also expected to sign free agent quarterback, Sam Bradford to a 1 year, $20 million deal when free agency begins.