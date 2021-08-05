Watch
Cardinals hand over defense to second-year LB Isaiah Simmons

Isaiah Simmons was a can't-miss prospect who struggled during much of rookie season with the Arizona Cardinals. AP photo.
Posted at 1:27 PM, Aug 05, 2021
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Isaiah Simmons was a can't-miss prospect who struggled during much of rookie season with the Arizona Cardinals.

The linebacker was asked to learn multiple positions during COVID-19 restrictions that limited the time he could be on the field during the preseason.

Now in his second season, Simmons says he's ready for an expanded role. Coach Kliff Kingsbury agrees that Simmons is ready. The coach has said Simmons and rookie linebacker Zaven Collins will anchor the team's defense.

