Cardinals bolster secondary, sign veteran CB Malcolm Butler

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have added cornerback Malcolm Butler on a one-year deal in an effort to bolster a thin secondary.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection comes to the Cardinals about a week after the team lost cornerback Patrick Peterson, who signed with the Minnesota Vikings. The 31-year-old Butler started all 16 games for the Tennessee Titans last season and had four interceptions and a career-high 100 tackles.

Butler is entering his eighth NFL season. He played the past three seasons for the Titans but is best known for his time in New England, when he helped the Patriots win Super Bowls in 2014 and 2016.

