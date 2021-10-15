Browns star RB Chubb to miss matchup against 5-0 Cardinals

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns running back Nick Chubb will miss Sunday’s game against the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals with a calf injury.
Chubb, who ran for 161 yards last week in a loss to the Chargers, is one of several prominent Cleveland players dealing with injuries. He hasn’t practiced all week.
Chubb is second in the NFL with 523 yards rushing.
