Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Browns star RB Chubb to miss matchup against 5-0 Cardinals

Browns running back Nick Chubb will miss Sunday’s game against the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals with a calf injury. AP photo.
Posted at 12:02 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 15:02:12-04

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns running back Nick Chubb will miss Sunday’s game against the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals with a calf injury.

Chubb, who ran for 161 yards last week in a loss to the Chargers, is one of several prominent Cleveland players dealing with injuries. He hasn’t practiced all week.

Chubb is second in the NFL with 523 yards rushing.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!