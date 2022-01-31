Watch
Brink powers Stanford by Arizona in NCAA title rematch 75-69

Josie Lepe/AP
Stanford guard Lexie Hull, front left, defends against Arizona guard Shaina Pellington (1) who aims for the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Posted at 5:38 PM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 19:38:33-05

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink dominated in the paint on both ends of the court and finished with 25 points, 15 rebounds and three blocked shots, leading reigning national champion and No. 2 Stanford past eighth-ranked Arizona 75-69 in a long-anticipated rematch of the NCAA title game.

Sophomore Jana Van Gytenbeek contributed career-bests of six 3-pointers and 18 points off the bench as Stanford remained unbeaten in Pac-12 play with its eighth straight win since falling at No. 1 South Carolina on Dec. 21.

Cate Reese scored 17 points for Arizona, which lost the the NCAA championship game in April 54-53 to the Cardinal.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

