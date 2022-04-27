Bridges, Paul lead Suns past Pelicans 112-97 for 3-2 lead

PHOENIX (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored 31 points, Chris Paul added 22 points and 11 assists and the top-seeded Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans 112-97 to take a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference first-round series.
The Suns never trailed but also never totally pulled away against the feisty Pelicans.
Phoenix improved to 50-0 this season when leading after three quarters. Bridges closed the Suns’ scoring with two emphatic dunks in the final minute. Brandon Ingram scored 22 points to lead the Pelicans.
