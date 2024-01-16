Watch Now
BREAKING: San Jose State head coach Brennan to be head coach at Arizona Football, per ESPN

D. Ross Cameron/AP
San Jose State Spartans head coach Brent Brennan walks off the field after his team notched a 28-16 victory over Colorado State an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in San Jose, Calif.
Posted at 9:17 AM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 12:02:46-05

ESPN reports Arizona Football has hired San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan to be the head coach for the Wildcats.

This story was first reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Arizona has agreed to a five-year deal with Brennan, according to ESPN.

Brennan replaces Jedd Fisch who recently left to become head coach at the University of Washington.

Brennan served as head coach for San Jose State for seven seasons, where he led the team to a 7-6 record in 2023, according to the San Jose State Athletics website.

Before that, he was an outside and wide receivers coach for Oregon State from 2011 to 2016.

He had 34 career wins with San Jose State and was the first head coach to lead the school to three bowl games in four years. the website said.

He was named the Lombardi Foundation's College Coach of the Year, Mountain West Coach of the Year and American Football Coaches Association Region V Coach of the Year, all in 2020.

The last time Brennan worked with University of Arizona Football was as a graduate assistant in 2000.

