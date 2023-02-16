Bowman, Larson give Hendrick sweep of front row at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Alex Bowman won his third career Daytona 500 pole and will be joined by Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson on the front row for NASCAR’s season opener. The Hendrick dominance is no surprise.

Bowman is on the Daytona 500 front row for the the sixth straight time and the organization has produced a pole winner in eight of the last nine years.

Jimmie Johnson and Travis Pastrana both qualified for the race. They were among six drivers competing for four open spots in the Daytona 500.

