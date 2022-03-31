Watch
Booker, Paul deliver at end, Suns hold off Warriors 107-103

Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) shoots over Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
Posted at 7:54 AM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 10:54:07-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Devin Booker’s two free throws with 34.2 seconds left put Phoenix ahead, Draymond Green traveled to turn it over before Chris Paul made a short jumper, and the NBA-best Phoenix Suns held off the Golden State Warriors 107-103 in a furious finish between Western Conference rivals.

Jordan Poole scored a season-best 38 points to match his career high and also contributed nine rebounds and seven assists. He had five free throws over the final 1:20.

