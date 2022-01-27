Watch
Booker leads Suns past Jazz 105-97 for 8th straight win

Associated Press
Posted at 7:43 AM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 09:43:36-05

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Devin Booker had 43 points and tied a career high with 12 rebounds, Chris Paul scored 15 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to eight with a 105-97 victory over the Utah Jazz.

Booker paced the Suns through three quarters but didn’t get a shot in the fourth until he missed a runner with 3:45 to play. But Paul took over the offensive burden with his mid-range jumpers and drives to the basket.

Jordan Clarkson scored 16 of his team-high 26 points in the fourth quarter for the Jazz who dropped their ninth game in the last 11.

