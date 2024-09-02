Big 12 honors for T-Mac after big numbers in week 1 game

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan put up big numbers Saturday night at the University of Arizona's football home opener win over the New Mexico Lobos, tying multiple records and earning him the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honor.

T-Mac dazzles in season opener

With McMillan's 10 catches for four touchdowns and a total of 304 yards, he not only broke the school record for receiving yards—that number marks the second-most in Big-12 history.

His four touchdowns also tied a U of A single-game record, and tied for third most in the Big 12 conference history, helping put Arizona on the map during its first football game in a new conference.

The game Saturday was McMillan's fifth in a row with 100-plus receiving yards, according to the U of A. This week's conference honors are the second of his career. He was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week last season after Arizona beat ASU in Tempe.

Of the four schools joining the Big 12 this season, Arizona was the only school to earn conference player of the week honors in Week One.

KGUN 9's Jason Barr and Pat Parris will talk about Arizona's home opener, T-Mac's big numbers and more on this week's episode of The Huddle, streaming on KGUN 9's website and social media Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Watch Below | Arizona Football: A New Chapter

Arizona Football: A New Chapter

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

