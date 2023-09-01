Back replaces Chinn as Sugar Skulls head coach

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Sugar Skulls announced the hiring of five-time champion Billy Back as head coach for the 2024 season. Hurtis Chinn resigned as head coach for personal reasons.

Chinn was the Sugar Skulls' head coach last season after serving as offensive coordinator in 2022.

Back led the Frisco Fighters to the best record in the Indoor Football League for the second consecutive season last year. Under his guidance, the Fighters were near the top of the league in points scored. They had the top rushing offense in the league and sported the best run defense in the IFL under coach Back.

"We are thrilled to bring in a coach of Billy Back's pedigree, as he has a history of winning. We feel that this is a great fit for Billy at this stage in his career, as well as for the Sugar Skulls and the Tucson community," Sugar Skulls owner Cathy Guy said in a news release. "As an organization, we are always committed to hiring the best coach to put us in a position to compete for a Championship. We're very excited for this next chapter of Sugar Skulls football."

In the news release, Back said he is “extremely grateful for this opportunity to work with Cathy Guy and the Tucson Sugar Skulls organization. I’m looking forward to getting to work with the Tucson community and building something special. Our main objective going forward is to protect the Boneyard, winning in front of our fans and putting ourselves in a position to compete for a championship.”

Back joined Frisco in 2022 after leading the Spokane Shock to the 2021 IFL Playoffs. In 2022, Back led Frisco to the Conference Championship game as his team posted the best regular season record in the IFL at 15-3.